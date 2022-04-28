Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 358.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

