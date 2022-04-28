Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

