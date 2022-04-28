Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 57,142 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,142 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

