TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,169,000 after acquiring an additional 379,461 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,365,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4,485.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

NYSE:BLD opened at $177.87 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $165.01 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

