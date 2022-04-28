Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.34

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 2201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $602.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

