United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $751.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

