United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

