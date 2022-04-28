Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $640.00

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 644 ($8.21), with a volume of 45559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £746.69 million and a P/E ratio of 213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 766.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 966.31.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

