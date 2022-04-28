Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wabash National by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of WNC opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,428.00 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

