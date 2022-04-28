Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.50.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.44. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

