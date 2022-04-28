Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 11,899 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gannett were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $575.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.46. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

