Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,559 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amyris were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 19,578.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

