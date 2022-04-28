Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 1,584.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AXDX opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Hany Massarany bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

