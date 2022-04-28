Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $139,000 Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 352,065 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $17,064,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,446,997 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

