Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $2,142,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Coursera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,831,444 over the last ninety days.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

