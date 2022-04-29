13,041 Shares in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 76.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 111.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 502,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

