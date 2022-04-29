13,263 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

BITO opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.