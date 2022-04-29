2,320 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.