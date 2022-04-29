2,365 Shares in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,867,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 556,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after acquiring an additional 316,418 shares during the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $7,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 55.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1,387.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 17,342 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,090,775 shares of company stock worth $19,789,061. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

