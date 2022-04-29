2,698 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

