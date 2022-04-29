2,902 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.46 per share, with a total value of $250,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,200.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

