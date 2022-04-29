29,951 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Portillo’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $8,418,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

