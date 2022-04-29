3,144 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $797.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

