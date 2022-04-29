4,045 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kirby by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $68.13 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

