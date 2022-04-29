5,859 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $715.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

