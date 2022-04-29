7,585 Shares in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.01.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

