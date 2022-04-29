Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,240,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hexcel by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hexcel by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 90,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 128,046 shares during the period.

Shares of HXL opened at $56.08 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 295.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

