Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $119,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after purchasing an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.