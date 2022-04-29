Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGDJ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

SGDJ opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

