Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $69.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

