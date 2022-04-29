Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,773 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

NULG stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

