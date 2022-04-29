Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

