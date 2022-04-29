Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

