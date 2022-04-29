Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,268,600 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Apple worth $1,583,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

