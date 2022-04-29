Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

