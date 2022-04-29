Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

