Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 661,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

