Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

