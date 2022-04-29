Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 33.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 30.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average is $258.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.32 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

