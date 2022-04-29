Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

GoDaddy stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

