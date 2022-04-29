Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

