Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.76 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

