Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Mplx by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after purchasing an additional 848,900 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,500 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

