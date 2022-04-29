Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

