Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 101,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000.

Shares of UYG opened at $57.37 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

