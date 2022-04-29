Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 206.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 52.8% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of RXL opened at $95.11 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $113.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.