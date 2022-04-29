Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 295.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.79 and a one year high of $178.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.00.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

