Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,996 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV opened at $5.95 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

