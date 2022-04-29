Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,394 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $141.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day moving average is $167.64.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

