Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,505 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $57.81 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.